Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Grieved Over Rana Afzal's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of senior politician of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former Federal Minister Rana Muhammad Afzal.

The Senate chairman, in his condolence message, paid tribute to the late Rana Muhammad Afzal for his democratic, parliamentary, and political and social services.

He said Rana Afzal would always be remembered as a kind and intellectual politician, and his demise had created a massive gap in the political sphere of the country.

Sanjrani prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family.

