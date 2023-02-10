Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offers condolence on soldiers martyrdom in Kohlu, IED explosion

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 10:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion during Kohlu operation.

In a condolence message, the chairman paid moving tribute to the two officers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the explosion.

Senate Chairman said that Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer have laid down their lives in defense of the motherland and such sacrifices will not go in vain.

Senate Chairman said that every attempt to damage the peace of the country and especially Balochistan with such cowardly acts of sabotage will fail and terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Terrorists were enemies of humanity.

The chairman expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to raise the ranks of the martyrs.

Senate Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim also strongly condemned the incident and prayed for the high status of the martyrs in Jannah and sympathised with the bereaved families.

