UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Pays Condolence Visit To Former Senator's Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani pays condolence visit to former senator's family

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani paid a condolence visit on Wednesday to the residence of former Senator Sitara Ayaz to express his sympathies on the passing of her mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani paid a condolence visit on Wednesday to the residence of former Senator Sitara Ayaz to express his sympathies on the passing of her mother.

Accompanied by Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Prince Ahmed Umerzai, Beharamand Khan Tangi and Nasibullah Bazai, the chairman offered Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for her forgiveness and elevated status in the afterlife.

He said the passing of Sitara's mother was a great loss, and our thoughts and prayers were with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

He prayed may Allah Almighty grant her a high place in Jannah and give the family the strength and courage to bear this loss.

Related Topics

Senate Mushahid Hussain Syed Visit Tangi May Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play matches in ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play matches in Bangladesh

18 minutes ago
 Egypt Permits Russia to Take Part in Construction ..

Egypt Permits Russia to Take Part in Construction of El Dabaa NPP's 3rd Unit - S ..

19 minutes ago
 IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest abscond ..

IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest absconders

20 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Slows Down to 4 ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Slows Down to 4.3% - Economic Development Min ..

19 minutes ago
 Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid I ..

Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid IMF Deal Delay

24 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.