ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani paid a condolence visit on Wednesday to the residence of former Senator Sitara Ayaz to express his sympathies on the passing of her mother.

Accompanied by Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Prince Ahmed Umerzai, Beharamand Khan Tangi and Nasibullah Bazai, the chairman offered Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for her forgiveness and elevated status in the afterlife.

He said the passing of Sitara's mother was a great loss, and our thoughts and prayers were with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

He prayed may Allah Almighty grant her a high place in Jannah and give the family the strength and courage to bear this loss.