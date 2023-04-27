UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Proposes Special Committee To Address Political, Economic Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani proposes Special Committee to address political, economic challenges

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday suggested for forming a Special Senate Committee consisting of ten members from both the ruling and opposition parties to tackle the current political and economic turmoil in the country, including the upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday suggested for forming a Special Senate Committee consisting of ten members from both the ruling and opposition parties to tackle the current political and economic turmoil in the country, including the upcoming general elections.

The committee will be jointly led by the Leader of the House in the Senate and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and will have four members each from the Treasury and Opposition Benches.

In separate letters written to both the Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem to nominate members from both the treasury and opposition benches to constitute the Special Committee for holding Political Dialogue.

Chairman stated that Parliament is the right and the only forum for the resolution of political issues, given the prevailing political and economic situation.

The Chairman Senate stated that the Senate of Pakistan, House of Federation, being a stabilizing factor of the federation is constitutionally bestowed with the responsibility of protecting the national and political harmony vis-a-vis the national and public interest.

The Senate Secretariat will remain available to assist/facilitate the Committee in the performance of its functions for preserving the political system and for the betterment of the State and its citizenry. Both the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate have been requested to provide Names of four Members belonging to the Treasury and Opposition Benches for inclusion in the Special Committee within two days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Parliament Ishaq Dar From Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing ..

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - R ..

13 minutes ago
 Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: ..

Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: says SSP

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International W ..

Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International Workers’ Day

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordin ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

16 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Rec ..

Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Reconstruction After Earthquakes ..

14 minutes ago
 Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Tha ..

Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.