Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Terms Trump's Indictment 'unprecedented'

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani terms Trump's indictment 'unprecedented'

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed his opinion that arraignment of former United States (US) President Donald Trump by the Manhattan grand jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records during his 2016 Presidential Campaign was historic and unprecedented

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed his opinion that arraignment of former United States (US) President Donald Trump by the Manhattan grand jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records during his 2016 Presidential Campaign was historic and unprecedented.

Taking to Twitter handle, Sanjrani believed that this development would propel the US into uncharted political waters, and would also serve as a litmus test for its judicial system which is widely recognised for its fairness.

He said that many people would closely follow and monitor this historic development and its outcome, and he would be among them.

