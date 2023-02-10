Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday visited the residence of former president Pervez Musharraf in Karachi and offered Fateha with his family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday visited the residence of former president Pervez Musharraf in Karachi and offered Fateha with his family.

Chairman met with the son and wife of Pervez Musharraf and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. Chairman spent some time with the family of the former chief of army staff.