Senate Chairman, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Call On Punjab Governor

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that democracy and parliament had strengthened as the national institutions were united for the defence of country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that democracy and parliament had strengthened as the national institutions were united for the defence of country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has taken steps for institutional reforms which have no precedent in the past, he said and added opposition was apparently working for personal and political gains.

He was talking to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri during a meeting here at Governor House.

They also discussed political matters, government affairs and other issues.

The Punjab Governor said that Pakistan was faced with numerous challenges on economic front, but the measures taken by economic team of government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer the country out of economic crisis by year 2020.

Pakistan would advance successfully in the economic field that will ensure development, prosperity and create employmentopportunities, he said.

