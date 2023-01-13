Senate chairman nominates 'panel of presiding officers' for 324th session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday nominated a 'panel of presiding officers for the 324th session in pursuance of Sub-Rule 1 of 14 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the upper house of the parliament.

Chairman nominated Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Senator Khalida Sikandar Mandhro and Senator Aon Abbas as presiding officers to conduct the business of the house in the absence of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Later on, the Senate chairman asked Senator Atta-ur-Rehman to offer the Fateha for the departed souls of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan and Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand's fathers besides security personnel and other people who died in various incidents across the country.

Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, praying to Allah Almighty, sought forgiveness and high ranks of the departed souls in Jannah and patience for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.