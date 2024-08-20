Open Menu

Senate Chairman Orders Resolution Of Civic Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has directed departments concerned to resolve the civic issues faced by citizens.

He issued the instructions during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu, MDA DG Rana Saleem Khan, NADRA DG Syed M. Tanvir Abbas, and CO Metropolitan, Iqbal Khan, who called on him at Circuit House here on Tuesday. He directed that Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) outdated pipelines should be replaced on priority, so that citizens may not face water stagnation on roads and drainage problems in streets, especially in the rainy season. He asked the DC to utilize union council funds and for its approval he would speak to CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz,  recalling that he had got WASA issues fixed before construction of flyovers in Multan when he was the prime minister in 2008. The Senate Chairman instructed the officials to expedite the renovation of the mausoleum of great saint, Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, and resolve the parking issue near it besides water stagnation on the passage of Hazrat Yousuf Shah Gardez's tomb.

 He asked Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Rana Saleem Khan to work for the beautification of the city and added that he should contribute to Multan as authority head.

The DC, DG NADRA and DG MDA briefed him about the public service delivery of their departments and informed that they would work for the betterment of the public in their capacity. Mr Gilani reminisced that education and health sector services his forefathers extended for the masses of South Punjab especially for Multan. He stated that they had constructed Multan International Airport (MIAP), Head Muhammad Wala Bridge, flyovers and improved the overall infrastructure of the city as former PM which resulted in uplifting the city. Former MPA Dr Javid Siddiqi,  PPP leader Naeem Khan and others were in attendance.

