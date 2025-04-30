Senate Chairman pays tribute to workers on Labour Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani paid tribute to the hardworking people of the nation, stating that May 1st is more than just a date—it's a powerful symbol of determination, sacrifice, and human dignity.

In his special message on International Labour Day, Gilani said that workers are the backbone of any nation. Their hard work is the true asset that keeps the journey of national progress moving forward.

The Chairman of the Senate said that we must realise as a nation that unless the labour class is provided with social, economic, and legal protection, the dream of sustainable development will remain incomplete.

In a society where the dignity of labourers is upheld, their rights respected, and justice ensured, prosperity and peace take firm roots without delay.

He added that Parliament, especially the Senate of Pakistan, has always been proactive in safeguarding workers’ rights, improving wages, ensuring safe environments, and promoting social justice. “We reaffirm our commitment to continue leading every legislative and policy-making effort aimed at improving and uplifting the lives of workers, he observed.

Yousuf Raza Gilani also highlighted the historic fact that Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took revolutionary steps for the rights of workers, introduced effective and comprehensive legislation, and laid out concrete policies to empower labourers.

The focus of the Pakistan People’s Party's struggle has always been to provide workers with a dignified life and ensure the provision of necessities such as education, healthcare, housing, and social protection.

The Chairman Senate further said that the children of workers also deserve education, healthcare, and a bright future. We need to take integrated and practical steps for their betterment and prosperity so that no child is forced to abandon their dreams due to poverty and compulsion.

Gilani appealed to collectively form an integrated system where every worker receives fair and complete compensation for their labour, is ensured protection at the workplace, and considers themselves an honourable and active part of the journey of national development.

He said, "We should dedicate all our efforts to the protection of labourers' rights, improvement in their lives, and the fulfilment of their dreams, and make Pakistan more prosperous."