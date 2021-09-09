Senate chairman performs Umrah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has performed Umrah on the special invitation of the government of Saudi Arabia.

The delegation included Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Senator Dilawar Khan, said a news release received here on Thursday.

The delegation performed Umrah, offered prayers for the good health, happiness, well-being and safety of the people from the coronavirus pandemic and peace, stability and prosperity for the region and country.