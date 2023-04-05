Senate chairman, Qatari envoy discuss strengthening of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Qatar's Ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and exploring new avenues for cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Senate chairman acknowledged the significant role played by Qatar in promoting peace and stability in the region.

He expressed Pakistan's readiness to strengthen its relations with Qatar and assured the ambassador of his full support in promoting bilateral cooperation in all fields, said a news release.

The Qatari envoy delivered a letter of appreciation to the Senate chairman, expressing gratitude on behalf of Hassan bin Abdulla AI-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, for the Senate's unanimous resolution congratulating Qatar and its leadership on its historic achievement of hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, the largest and most renowned global sporting event ever hosted by a Muslim country.

Ambassador Al-Thani said his country was keen to further enhance collaboration with Pakistan in the areas of trade, investment, energy, and culture.

He emphasized the importance of expanding people-to-people contacts and deepening cooperation in the education and tourism sectors.

The meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the strong ties between Qatar and Pakistan. Both sides expressed their commitment to further deepen and diversify their bilateral relations in the years ahead.