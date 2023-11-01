Open Menu

Senate Chairman Refers Issue Of Protesting University Teachers To Standing Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Senate Chairman refers issue of protesting university teachers to Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, has taken action on the matter of university teachers protesting outside the Higher education Commission (HEC) and referred it to the standing committee.

This decision comes after a point from Senator Saadia Abbasi, who highlighted the grievances of the protesting teachers, including their demands for a proper service structure and fair promotion policy.

Senator Abbasi lamented the lack of concrete action despite previous directives to the HEC regarding the matter from the National Assembly and its relevant Standing Committee.

Consequently, she appealed to the Chairman to refer the issue to the relevant senate standing committee for a more thorough examination.

Chairman Sanjrani duly acknowledged the gravity of the situation and accepted the proposal for further consideration of the matter in Senate Standing Committee of Federal Education and Professional Training.

It was also approved to summon the President of the All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) in the meeting of relevant standing committee.

At the core of the teachers' demands is the long-overdue issuance of a notification approving a comprehensive service structure and promotion policy for all Basic Pay Scale (BPS) teachers in public sector universities. This demand echoes a commitment previously made by the HEC in written correspondence, emphasizing the urgency of resolving this persisting issue.

APP/muk-zah

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Education HEC All From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

35 minutes ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

54 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

57 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

1 hour ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

11 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

11 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan