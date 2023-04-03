UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Refers Three Bills To Relevant Standing Committees

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Senate Chairman refers three Bills to relevant standing committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has referred three bills to relevant Standing Committees of the Upper House of Parliament.

One bill, the Toshakhana (Maintenance, Administration and Regulation) Bill, 2023, moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, aims to provide for the maintenance, administration, and regulation of Toshakhana.

Another bill, The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, seeks to amend the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The third bill referred by the Chairman, The Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was moved by Senators Faisal Saleem Rehman, Bilawar Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, and Hidayatyllah. The bill aims to introduce amendments to the Export Processing Zones Authority Ordinance, 1980.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament 2017 Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary revie ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country&#039;s experience i ..

6 seconds ago
 DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai ..

DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai in Q1 2023

14 seconds ago
 Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

2 hours ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

2 hours ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.