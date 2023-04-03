Senate Chairman refers three Bills to relevant standing committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has referred three bills to relevant Standing Committees of the Upper House of Parliament.

One bill, the Toshakhana (Maintenance, Administration and Regulation) Bill, 2023, moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, aims to provide for the maintenance, administration, and regulation of Toshakhana.

Another bill, The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, seeks to amend the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The third bill referred by the Chairman, The Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was moved by Senators Faisal Saleem Rehman, Bilawar Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, and Hidayatyllah. The bill aims to introduce amendments to the Export Processing Zones Authority Ordinance, 1980.