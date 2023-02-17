UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Senate chairman, Saudi ambassador discuss issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday discussed issues of mutual interests especially further strengthening of bilateral relations and regional development.

In the meeting, both dignitaries reiterated maintaining strong and historical relations between the two brotherly countries.

They agreed to further enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Senate chairman said that Pakistan valued its relations with Saudi Arabia.

He thanked Saudi Arabia for extending support to Pakistan at various international forums.

Both sides discussed to further improving existing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment and energy.

The chairman appreciated Saudi Arabia's leadership's role in the Islamic world and its efforts to promote regional security and stability, adding Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were in harmony on many regional and global issues.

The chairman stressed the need to further promote strategic and broad-based partnership between the two countries in various fields.

He urged Saudi Arabia to take advantage of vast investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Gwadar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would help ensure bright future of the region, the chairman added.

He said over two million Pakistanis serving in Saudi Arabia were playing important role in progress of Saudi Arabia.

He said the people of Pakistan prayed for the good health and long life of the custodians of the Haram Sharif.

Saudi ambassador said his country wanted to further improve bilateral and trade relations with Pakistan.

