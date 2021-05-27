Senate Chairman stresses need for enhancing Pak-Somalia trade ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan wants to further enhance its bilateral bonds at the multi-faceted level i.e. trade, economic, public, and parliamentary with Somalia.

These views were expressed by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting with Somalian envoy Khadija Mohammad El Makhzoumi, who called on him here at Parliament House on Thursday.

He said Islamabad highly values its relationship with Somalia.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, important bilateral issues, regional situations, trade and economic ties between the two countries were discussed in detail.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues with a focus on Pakistan-Somalia relations and mutual support at multilateral fora.

"The two countries have always supported each other's stance on various issues on international forum, which is commendable. Pakistan appreciates Somalia's support for Pakistan in the UN Security Council. Islamabad wants lasting peace and prosperity in Somalia", Sanjrani maintained.

Highlighting historical ties and Pakistan's steadfast support to Somalia, the Chairman reaffirmed the commitment to further promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, in particular in trade and investment.

The Chairman Senate stated that Pakistan, under its "Engage Africa" initiative, attached high importance to its relationship with Africa and Somalia.

Pakistan has a conducive environment for investment and that Somalian investors and traders should benefit from Islamabad's friendly policies, he further added.

The visiting dignitary also invited Pakistani investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Somalia and identified the livestock, fisheries, agriculture, and natural resources as key sectors in this regard.

The Ambassador conveyed gratitude over Pakistan's consistent support and expressed the desire to forge closer ties in a range of areas.

The exchange of delegations at the parliamentary level must be expedited for boosting cooperation in the parliamentary spheres. Pakistan will provide scholarships to Somalian students to enhance their skills in technology and science, Sanjrani maintained.

The issue of Palestine and Kashmir was also discussed in detail during the meeting. Pakistan strongly condemns the human rights and international law violations caused by Israeli occupation forces oppression, Chairman Senate underlined.

"Bilateral cooperation and coordination between the two fraternal countries are enhancing further and is of great significance. Somalia would like to benefit from Pakistan's continued support in human resource development as well as its expertise in countering terrorism", Somalian envoy stated.

While hailing Pakistan's effective policies to contain Coronavirus, the visiting dignitary said that Pakistan has controlled the spread of the epidemic by taking effectual measures at the earliest which must be appreciated.

The two sides agreed to maintain close contact to follow up on key areas of mutual interest.