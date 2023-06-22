Senate chairman stresses students to focus innovative trends

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani here Wednesday stressed upon students to focus on innovative trends to compete in the era of science and technology as the culture of innovations would help the country achieve the goal of progress and development.

He was addressing the 27th Convocation in Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Science and Technology at Topi, district Swabi. The convocation was attended by ambassadors, parliamentarians, educationists, vice-chancellors and parents of students.

The Senate chairman said,"We should follow the growing trend of research and innovation to prosper and explore opportunities in contemporary world that is progressing after making headways in the field of science and technology." He reposed confidence in the capabilities of the young generation and said they should play their part to steer the country out of the economic quagmire.

He said the significance of education could not be undermined in the age of globalization and advancement, and youngsters must venture into new fields of science and technology for the prosperity of the country.

Sadiq Sanjrani said technology should be considered as a benchmark for the progress and economic stability of the country. He said technology was the shortest and smartest way to attain the goals of progress and prosperity.

He said the Senate would sign a memorandum of understanding with GIK Institute under which foreign dignitaries would visit the institute to witness modern education facilities being provided to students.

Later, PhD scholars and undergraduate students were given medals and commending certificates for their performance.

Eleven students of various faculties were given gold medals for their excellence in the respective fields.