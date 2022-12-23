Senate Chairman strongly condemns suicide blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast here in sector I-10, and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious life in the attack that also left several injured.

In a statement, Senate chairman commiserated with the bereaved family of the martyred police officer and directed the concerned to ensure the best possible medical facilities to the personnel injured in the blast.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for eternal peace to the departed soul, and said that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of humanity and the country.

"Pakistan is determined to root out terrorism", he said.

He said that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs, and "they cannot dampen our spirits".

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim also strongly condemned the explosion.