Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani felicitates newly elected Hazara Journalists Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday congratulated Taimoor Iqbal Jadoon, the newly elected President of the Hazara Journalists Association, along with his cabinet, on their success.

In a congratulatory message, the Senate Chairman extended best wishes to Taimoor Iqbal Jadoon and his team, expressing confidence that their dedication, experience, and vision would earn the trust of the journalist community and help strengthen the principles of responsible journalism.

Gilani said journalism is a dignified profession that plays a vital role in upholding democracy, highlighting public issues, and promoting transparency in society.

He added that the success of the new leadership reflects the confidence of the journalist community and would inject fresh energy and vision into the field.

He expressed hope that the newly elected cabinet would work for the welfare of journalists, address their concerns, and further the cause of freedom of expression.

He added that the journalist fraternity serves as a crucial bridge between state institutions and the public, contributing to social awareness and national development.

Reaffirming Parliament’s commitment, the Senate Chairman said it has always supported press freedom and the legitimate demands of journalists and would continue to do so.

He stressed that strong relations between Parliament and the media are essential for transparency, accountability, and the success of democracy.