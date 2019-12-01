UrduPoint.com
Senate Chairman To Meet Asad Qaiser On Dec 2 : Appointments Of ECP Members

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 03:24 PM

Senate chairman to meet Asad Qaiser on Dec 2 : Appointments of ECP members

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will hold important meeting with National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday to discuss matter pertaining to appointments of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.According to media, the development came after Sanjrani received a letter from Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan regarding the issue.

Sources told that both the leaders will deliberate upon the strategies in the light of PM's letter.Earlier, PM Office had raised objections on the Names recommended by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner.

The suggested names were Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar.Shehbaz Sharif maintained that PM Imran should have initiated this process of consultation a long time ago. I am starting this procedure to prevent the ECP from getting non-functional, the PML-N leader added.

