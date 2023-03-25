UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Urges Citizens To Participate In 'Earth Hour' For A Sustainable Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday urged citizens to be a part of the change and participate in Earth Hour 2023, which will be celebrated tonight from 8:30pm onwards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday urged citizens to be a part of the change and participate in Earth Hour 2023, which will be celebrated tonight from 8:30pm onwards.

In a message, he emphasized the importance of the efforts made by the WWF-Pakistan team. As a result of their efforts, governments, individuals, and organizations from 190 countries around the world have joined hands to protect the environment and combat climate change.

Chairman Sanjrani acknowledged the efforts of WWF-Pakistan and highlighted the significance of 'Earth Hour' as an opportunity to reflect on the impact of our actions on the planet and take meaningful steps towards a sustainable future.

The partnership between governments, organizations, and individuals from 190 countries to protect the environment and combat climate change has been hailed as a powerful representation of our individual and shared responsibility in creating a sustainable world.

He urged everyone to use this hour to demonstrate their commitment towards protecting the environment and working towards a better future.

Earth Hour is a global initiative organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) that encourages people to turn off non-essential lights for one hour on a designated day to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Sanjrani also emphasized Pakistan's commitment to promoting sustainable development and working with the international community to address global environmental issues.

He concluded his message by saying, "Together, we can make a positive impact on the planet and create a better world. Let us make every hour count towards a sustainable future."'Earth Hour is celebrated worldwide and is a symbol of unity towards protecting the environment. The event encourages individuals, organizations, and governments to switch off their lights for one hour to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices.

