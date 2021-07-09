Senate Chairman urges KCCI to invest in export oriented industry in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Friday invited businessmen and industrialists of Karachi to start export oriented business ventures in Balochistan particularly the Gawadar to explore untapped potential of the province.

Addressing the representatives of business and industrial communities of the Metropolis here at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Senate chairman said that basic infrastructure in Balochistan was being developed while many major roads were constructed to facilitate the business and industrial activities.

He said that Gawadar was the only other city in the country after Islamabad that was being developed under a master plan with provision of all the basic facilities. Development of the port was at advanced stage, work was under progress in industrial area, issue of potable water has been resolved while power supply in the town would be linked with the national grid in this fiscal year as well, he elaborated.

Chinese investors were coming to Gawadar and setting up industrial units, Sanjrani informed and urged the business and industrial communities of Karachi to invest in trade opportunities offered at Gawadar and start export oriented businesses to take benefit of vast potential of trade.

Senate of Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies (PIPS) was constituting a program with objectives like mobilization of the youth of the province and to instate and promote business oriented approach among young population to enable them of starting their own business and utilize their capabilities for development of the country, Sanjrani said adding that cooperation of business and industrial communities of Karachi was required for the purpose.

Speaking on peace efforts in Afghanistan, the senate chairman stated that Pakistan was playing its role for bringing sustainable peace in the neighbouring country and all the state institutions wanted to see a peaceful and progressive Afghanistan as it was vital for development and progress of the region.

Responding to demands of business community, the senate chairman underscored the need of facilitating the business and industry for achievement of the national development goals. A debate would be initiated in the upper house to discuss recommendations by business fraternity on budget 2021-22 and replies would be sought from concerned ministries, he assured.

The senate chairman further said that he would ask senate standing committees on commerce, industry and finance to visit KCCI, hold meetings with representatives of business and industrial sectors of Karachi and listen to their issues and suggestions.

He also urged the businessmen and industrialists to set and maintain high standards of their products so that volume of exports could be increased.

Chairman of Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala speaking at the occasion stated that Karachi's share in national exports was 52 percent while more than 60 percent of the taxes were collected from the metropolis. The city was facing a herd of the problems and there was dire need of allocating more funds for development of Karachi and resolving the issues, he said.

"Give us an opportunity to present our issues and suggestions in the upper house," Motiwala requested the chairman and suggested to arrange visits of relevant standing committees of senate to foster liaison and cooperation among the elected representatives and leadership of business fora.

He pointed out that volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was shrinking and it required concerted efforts to reverse the declining trends. He also suggested starting backdoor diplomacy with Afghanistan to safeguard national and financial interests of Pakistan. Business community was ready to play a proactive role in the regard, he added.

KCCI President Shariq Vohra informed that the chamber was the largest chamber of the country with over 25000 members and 7 town associations. He pointed out that unplanned urbanization was eating way agricultural lands and Pakistan had to import agricultural products to fulfill needs.

He stressed the need of focusing on the issue and said that declining agricultural production would add burden over the foreign exchange and current account balance of the country.

Secretary of Businessmen Group A.Q Khalil lauded the significant role of Senate and its standing committees in legislation and demanded a mechanism that ensures presentation of business and industry in parliamentary committees so that these important sectors of the economy could highlight their issues and present recommendations in the august forums.

Former president of KCCI Majyd Aziz said that Pakistan had vast mineral resources those were not being properly utilized as Pakistan was exporting most of the minerals in raw form without any value addition. Value addition of minerals had potential to multiply the export volume manifold, he stated.

Later, Zubair Motiwala and Shariq Vohra presented KCCI crest to the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.