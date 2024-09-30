Senate Chairman visits CPO Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani paid a visit to newly constructed CPO Complex at Katchery road, here on Monday.

City Police Officer, Sadiq Ali Dogar, SSP Operation, Hassan Raza Khakhi, DSP Jaffer among senior police officers received the Senate Chairman.

The CPO made the Senate Chairman a brief visit to all departments constructed at different floors in the complex.

It included Women Crisis Cell, Dolphin Squad, Monitoring Cell, Wireless Control Room, Wireless Workshop, Digital Online Control Room, Women Harassment Cell and others.

On the occasion, the CPO informed the Senate Chairman as today, it'd checked more than 11000 FIRs with around 5000 ID cards through the digital system.

He said the digitalized system helped centralization of the policing system that was earlier scattered at different offices situated different parts of the city.

Sadiq Ali Dogar hailed role of SSP Operation as well for centralizing the system.

Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed satisfaction over the modern centralised system at the CPO Office.