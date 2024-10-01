Open Menu

Senate Chairman Visits CPO Complex

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Senate Chairman visits CPO Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday visited the newly-constructed

CPO Complex here.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, SSP Operation Hassan Raza Khakhi, DSP Ali Jaffer

and senior officers received the chairman at the CPO's Office.

The Senate chairman visited various departments, including Women Crisis Cell, Dolphin Squad,

Monitoring Cell, Wireless Control Room, Wireless Workshop, Digital Online Control Room and

Women Harassment Cell, set up at the three-floor complex.

Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed satisfaction over converting the CPO Office in accordance with

modern parameters being practised globally.

The CPO briefed the chairman about the digital system which helped monitoring and resolving

thousands of cases in a single day. He said, they checked more than 11,000 FIRs at the

Digital Control Room in the Complex, adding that the policing system had been well

centralized.

Meanwhile, MNA Abdul Qadir Gilani also visited the complex and appreciated modern

facilities with state-of-the-art equipments to facilitate people to the maximum level

at the same venue.

Related Topics

Senate Police Same Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

51 seconds ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

9 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

12 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

38 minutes ago
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan