Senate Chairman visits CPO Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday visited the newly-constructed

CPO Complex here.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, SSP Operation Hassan Raza Khakhi, DSP Ali Jaffer

and senior officers received the chairman at the CPO's Office.

The Senate chairman visited various departments, including Women Crisis Cell, Dolphin Squad,

Monitoring Cell, Wireless Control Room, Wireless Workshop, Digital Online Control Room and

Women Harassment Cell, set up at the three-floor complex.

Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed satisfaction over converting the CPO Office in accordance with

modern parameters being practised globally.

The CPO briefed the chairman about the digital system which helped monitoring and resolving

thousands of cases in a single day. He said, they checked more than 11,000 FIRs at the

Digital Control Room in the Complex, adding that the policing system had been well

centralized.

Meanwhile, MNA Abdul Qadir Gilani also visited the complex and appreciated modern

facilities with state-of-the-art equipments to facilitate people to the maximum level

at the same venue.