Senate chairman visits Khokhar House to condole death of Taji Khokhar

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday visited Khokhar House to offer condolence over the sad demise of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khohkar's uncle Malik Imtiaz alias Taji Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday visited Khokhar House to offer condolence over the sad demise of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khohkar's uncle Malik Imtiaz alias Taji Khokhar.

The Senate chairman condoled with Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Taji Khokhar, said a statement issued here.

Senators Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Tori, Naqeebullah and Ashok Kumar were also accompanied the chairman.