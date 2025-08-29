Senate Chairman vows to strengthen Pakistan–Sri Lanka ties in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday said that Pakistan’s historic ties with Sri Lanka, rooted in shared history and spanning over seven decades, would be further strengthened through enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the newly appointed High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Rear Admiral (R) H.L.A. Don Fred Seneviratne. Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was also present on the occasion.

Congratulating the envoy on assuming his diplomatic responsibilities, Gilani extended best wishes for a successful tenure in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan regards Sri Lanka as a trusted partner in South Asia, noting that the “brotherly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka stand as a model of mutual trust, respect, and collaboration.”

The Senate Chairman underscored the need to revitalize the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to achieve collective prosperity, peace, and connectivity, observing that the forum must regain its true potential for regional socio-economic uplift.

Reflecting on his earlier official visits to Sri Lanka, Gilani stressed that leadership-level exchanges reaffirm the warmth of bilateral ties and should continue to expand in the future.

On defence cooperation, he highlighted the importance of strong military-to-military relations, including collaboration in high-level visits, professional training, and equipment support, calling for further expansion in these areas.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting cultural linkages, preserving shared Buddhist heritage sites in Taxila, Takht-i-Bahi, and the Swat Valley, and deepening people-to-people contacts.

He said that Pakistan is contributing to human resource development by providing scholarships and training opportunities for Sri Lankan students.

Commending Sri Lanka’s resilience in overcoming post-COVID economic challenges, Gilani lauded the country’s recovery efforts and effective policies that have placed it on a path to stability and growth.

Discussing regional issues, the Senate Chairman reiterated Pakistan’s consistent stance on peace and cooperation in South Asia.

He said that long-standing disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issue, must be resolved in line with principles of justice and international commitments. “War does not bring peace; true peace comes through justice and fairness,” he remarked, while urging India to fulfil its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Recalling his tenure as Prime Minister, Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s policy of dialogue and constructive engagement with all neighbours.

He underscored the importance of parliamentary and cultural exchanges, including through the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums, and invited Sri Lanka’s leadership to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference scheduled in Pakistan in November 2025.

High Commissioner Seneviratne thanked the Chairman Senate for the warm welcome and agreed with his views.

He said Sri Lanka values Pakistan as an important regional partner and is committed to diversifying bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s constructive role at regional and global levels, he also highlighted the potential for promoting religious tourism, citing Pakistan’s significant Buddhist heritage sites and Sri Lanka’s large Buddhist population.

Chairman Senate extended his best wishes to the High Commissioner for a successful tenure and a pleasant stay in Pakistan.