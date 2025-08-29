Senate Chairman Vows To Strengthen Pakistan–Sri Lanka Ties In Diverse Fields
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday said that Pakistan’s historic ties with Sri Lanka, rooted in shared history and spanning over seven decades, would be further strengthened through enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the newly appointed High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Rear Admiral (R) H.L.A. Don Fred Seneviratne. Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was also present on the occasion.
Congratulating the envoy on assuming his diplomatic responsibilities, Gilani extended best wishes for a successful tenure in Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan regards Sri Lanka as a trusted partner in South Asia, noting that the “brotherly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka stand as a model of mutual trust, respect, and collaboration.”
The Senate Chairman underscored the need to revitalize the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to achieve collective prosperity, peace, and connectivity, observing that the forum must regain its true potential for regional socio-economic uplift.
Reflecting on his earlier official visits to Sri Lanka, Gilani stressed that leadership-level exchanges reaffirm the warmth of bilateral ties and should continue to expand in the future.
On defence cooperation, he highlighted the importance of strong military-to-military relations, including collaboration in high-level visits, professional training, and equipment support, calling for further expansion in these areas.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting cultural linkages, preserving shared Buddhist heritage sites in Taxila, Takht-i-Bahi, and the Swat Valley, and deepening people-to-people contacts.
He said that Pakistan is contributing to human resource development by providing scholarships and training opportunities for Sri Lankan students.
Commending Sri Lanka’s resilience in overcoming post-COVID economic challenges, Gilani lauded the country’s recovery efforts and effective policies that have placed it on a path to stability and growth.
Discussing regional issues, the Senate Chairman reiterated Pakistan’s consistent stance on peace and cooperation in South Asia.
He said that long-standing disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issue, must be resolved in line with principles of justice and international commitments. “War does not bring peace; true peace comes through justice and fairness,” he remarked, while urging India to fulfil its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty.
Recalling his tenure as Prime Minister, Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s policy of dialogue and constructive engagement with all neighbours.
He underscored the importance of parliamentary and cultural exchanges, including through the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums, and invited Sri Lanka’s leadership to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference scheduled in Pakistan in November 2025.
High Commissioner Seneviratne thanked the Chairman Senate for the warm welcome and agreed with his views.
He said Sri Lanka values Pakistan as an important regional partner and is committed to diversifying bilateral ties across multiple sectors.
Acknowledging Pakistan’s constructive role at regional and global levels, he also highlighted the potential for promoting religious tourism, citing Pakistan’s significant Buddhist heritage sites and Sri Lanka’s large Buddhist population.
Chairman Senate extended his best wishes to the High Commissioner for a successful tenure and a pleasant stay in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor lauds efforts to eradicate hepatitis3 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman vows to strengthen Pakistan–Sri Lanka ties in diverse fields3 minutes ago
-
27 teams from all over Pakistan being taken part in APCMCGC tournament: Secretary Sports3 minutes ago
-
IG NH&MP chairs meeting, focuses uninterrupted traffic flow in flood-hit areas3 minutes ago
-
Auction of shops to generate over Rs 20m annually for PHA3 minutes ago
-
Massive power theft unearthed at furnace plant in Haripur3 minutes ago
-
PA deputy speaker visits flood affected areas of Ahmadpur East13 minutes ago
-
FIA, banks pledge stronger coordination to combat financial crimes13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt's flood team visits Guddu Barrage amidst rising concerns13 minutes ago
-
SALU joins hands with "Each One Teach One" Initiative to boost literacy13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves 44 people and 38 animals during flood relief operation13 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 5 years in prison23 minutes ago