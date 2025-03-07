Open Menu

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani Acquitted In TDAP Corruption Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:27 PM

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

Court rules Mr. Gilani has been acquitted with honour while those who testified against him have now themselves become accused

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2025) The Federal Anti-Corruption Court on Friday acquitted Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani in three cases related to the TDAP corruption case.

The Federal Anti-Corruption Court in Karachi heard the case in Karachi, where Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the judge addressed Gilani, saying that “There is a verdict on three cases against you,”. To this, Yousuf Raza Gilani responded, “Yes, I am aware,”.

The court then asked, “Which prison would you like to go to—Karachi, Multan or Islamabad?" In response, Gilani said, “I have no fear of prison; jail is nothing new for us. If you wish, you can even sentence me to death,”.

Upon his remarks, the Anti-Corruption Court judge smiled.

The court further asked, “Why don’t you prefer house arrest?” To which Gilani replied, “My ancestral home is in Multan, my family is in Lahore and my Senate office is in Islamabad,”.

The judge then remarked, “Well, the court is in Karachi. What do you suggest?” To this, Gilani said, “Then people will say my party’s government is in Sindh,”.

The court eventually ruled, “Mr. Gilani, no charges against you have been proven. You are acquitted with honor. Those who testified against you have now themselves become accused,”.

After the trial was completed, the court acquitted Yousuf Raza Gilani and 40 other accused in the three cases.

Yousuf Raza Gilani was facing a total of 26 cases in the TDAP corruption scandal. With his acquittal in these three cases, 23 cases still remain against him.

