Senate Chirman Attends Valima Ceremonies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended Valima ceremony of Raees Muhammad

Hamza Mehmood, son of former MPA and District Council Chairman Sardar Raees Mehmood

Ahmed, in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan.

Prominent figures, including Syed Mujtaba Gilani and Rana Ijaz Noon, with various political, social

personalities and local dignitaries, were also present.

Yusuf Raza Gilani congratulated the groom and extended his best wishes for his new journey

in life.

Later, the chairman Senate also attended the valima ceremony of Rohilanwali’s political figures,

Kamran Rasool Khan Bhutta and Ghalib Rasool Khan Bhutta.

Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani and other notable members of the Bhutta community and political

circles were also in attendance.

