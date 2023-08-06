Senate clears HEC (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to strengthen higher education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Senate passed The HEC (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Sunday with a majority vote, and the bill aims to strengthen and revitalize the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The Bill was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar was passed by the House with 23 votes in favour and 16 in opposition. The prime minister has been given the controlling authority of the Higher Education Commission. The Primary goal of the bill was to strengthen the higher education sector in the country and guarantee access to quality education for everyone.

The term of appointment for the Chairman of HEC has been extended to four years from the previous three years. This change aims to promote stability and continuity in the commission's leadership, leading to improved long-term planning and policy implementation.

The bill's objective is to rectify discrepancies present in the existing HEC Ordinance 2002. The 18th constitutional amendment has diminished the regulatory authority of HEC, leading to inadequate legal power for enforcing standardization in the higher education sector.

Earlier, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, presented the committee's report on the bill to amend the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Irfan Siddiqui announced that the bill now includes all four amendments proposed by Senator Raza Rabbani.

He emphasized that his lifelong commitment to promoting education drove him to protect the interests of the education sector. Notably, the HEC chairman's tenure has been extended from three to four years. Additionally, on the recommendation of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, clause 10-A has been removed from the bill.

Siddiqui stated that the committee dedicated 50 minutes to hear Raza Rabbani's views. He urged Rabbani to identify any specific clause that might infringe on provincial autonomy. Siddiqui further emphasized that if the bill is not passed, the old bill will be reinstated.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said �the HEC Amendment bill has resulted in a reduction of the powers of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) instead of enhancing them. While three provinces have established their Higher Education Commissions, one province is yet to do so. Nevertheless, the HEC has been strengthened and revitalized.

He emphasized that the government is resolute in conducting elections on schedule. Imran Khan has been convicted for concealing assets, and he is entitled to appeal the verdict in the High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan. Similarly, Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gillani were also convicted by the superior judiciary.