Senate clears Naya Pakistan Housing, Development Authority Bill, 2019

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill, 2019 aimed at setting up the Authority for planning, development, construction purpose and management of real estate development schemes and projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Tuesday passed the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill, 2019 aimed at setting up the Authority for planning, development, construction purpose and management of real estate development schemes and projects.

The bill was piloted by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati in the House.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill says that Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority needs to be established for the purposes of' planning, development, construction and management of real estate development schemes and projects, including housing, and matters connected therewith and ancillary thereto so as to pursue philanthropic and other objectives on profit and non-profit basis and to carry, out refurbishment, uplift or establishment and maintenance of infrastructure, roads etc.

and the performance of other civic and municipal ventures or tasks.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs lauded cooperation of the opposition for passing the bill and assured that House that the amendments of Javed Abbasi and Mushtaq Ahmed would also be incorporated later.