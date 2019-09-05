Senate Committee Accepts Islamabad Police Apology

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Islamabad Police on Thursday apologized from Senator Behramand Tangi for high handedness outside the NAB Court on March 20th, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Islamabad Police on Thursday apologized from Senator Behramand Tangi for high handedness outside the NAB Court on March 20th, 2019

Senator Behramand Tangi along with other party workers were baton charged by the capital police when they gathered outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court on March 20th, to express solidarity with the PPPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on his appearance before the court.

The senator than moved a privilege motion in the upper house upon which the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani refereed the matter to the committee on rules, procedure and privileges.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq. The other members of the committee were present Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Senator Brig. (R) John Kenneth Williams, Senator Walid Iqbal, Senator Behramand Khan Tangi, Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri and senior officers of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Islamabad Police along with all concerned.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati was also present.

The IG Islamabad, Amir Zulfiqar Ahmed informed the Committee that Section 144 had been imposed, which made the situation critical.

The Committee was assured that the police would be careful in future.

The Committee accepted the apology but took note of the fact that Islamabad Police had earlier denied charges of Laathi charge.

Senator Behramand Tangi stressed the need for respecting members of Parliament.

Chairman Committee, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq said that law enforcement agencies of Pakistan were greatly respected, however, they must operate within the ambit of law.

She added that it was imperative to ensure that breach of privilege of members of Parliament does not ensue. The role of Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Muhammad Khan Swati, was greatly praised for his role in resolving the issue.

While taking up rule amendments moved by Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri, the Committee discussed in detail Rule 135, 143, 167 and 280 of the senate of Pakistan.

Rule 135 was withdrawn by the Senator to be moved on a further date after consultation with law experts.

Rule 143 was withdrawn if the condition that 80 per cent resolutions from last two years have been responded by the concerned department was met, a list for which would be provided by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs before the next meeting of the Committee.

Rule 167 on the House Committee having eight members instead of six, was approved.

Insertion of Rule 280 that pertained to a holding a post budget session to discuss the number and nature of Senate's budgetary recommendations accepted by the National Assembly was withdrawn, to be replaced by a new amendment requiring such a report to be placed before the Senate for Information.