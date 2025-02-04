Senate Committee approves Key Bills, Calls for urgent action on Parliament Lodges revamping

- Home
The Senate Standing Committee on Interior, led by Senator Faisal Saleem, met at Parliament House to review crucial legislative amendments and infrastructure concerns
The Committee approved the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which introduces a minimum three-year sentence to strengthen deterrence.
Members also reviewed the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025, stressing the need for stricter action against unauthorized agents.
Additionally, the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was discussed, with FIA officials confirming an increase in fines to one million rupees to curb illegal activities.
Beyond legislative matters, the Committee examined delays in revamping Parliament Lodges. The CDA Chairman briefed members on long-standing land disputes and funding issues that have stalled the project since 2011.
Expressing frustration, Senator Faisal Saleem directed the CDA to provide full project details and ensure government funds are utilized transparently.
The meeting was attended by key senators and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and other departments.
