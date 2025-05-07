Open Menu

Senate Committee Asks Commerce Ministry To Expedite Barter Trade Mechanism With Iran, Afghanistan & Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM

Senate committee asks Commerce ministry to expedite barter trade mechanism with Iran, Afghanistan & Russia

A high-level meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday discussed mechanisms to achieve the export targets set by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, with a particular focus on the barter trade mechanism with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A high-level meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday discussed mechanisms to achieve the export targets set by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, with a particular focus on the barter trade mechanism with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

Chaired by Senator Anusha Rehman, the meeting was attended by Senators including Sarmad Ali, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Hamid Khan, Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Saleem Mandviwalla, Zeeshan Khanzada, and Muhammad Talal Badar, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, representatives from private sector, and international trade officers posted abroad.

The committee directed the Ministry of Commerce to fast track summaries initiated for barter trade and for the import policy order. It also emphasized to resolve the confusion on trade with Iran, Russia and Afghanistan through a barter system in comparison with the parallel trade ongoing under IPO.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala reiterated the strategic importance of barter trade in tackling cross-border smuggling, saying it would help prevent smuggling to and from Iran and Afghanistan.

The committee agreed to hold a meeting with the Finance Minister, Commerce Minister, and Governor State Bank.

The committee approved the formation of a sub-committee headed by Senator Sarmad Ali with other members including Senators Zeeshan Khanzada and Faisal Rahman for recommendations on tobacco sector.

It was agreed that the issue of counterfeit medicines would be reviewed by the Standing Committee on Health.

The Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) posted abroad also briefed the committee on potential trade opportunities, marking a continued commitment to expanding Pakistan’s global trade footprint.

Recent Stories

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1 ..

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

4 minutes ago
 CM urges citizens to trust official news sources a ..

CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matte ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infras ..

Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects

11 minutes ago
 Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

11 minutes ago
 Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

4 minutes ago
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: ..

Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

2 hours ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

2 hours ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan