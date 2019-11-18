UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Committee Asks Radio Pakistan Management To Furnish Business Plan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Senate committee asks Radio Pakistan management to furnish business plan

Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Monday asked Radio Pakistan's management to furnish a business plan for the uplift of the national broadcaster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Monday asked Radio Pakistan's management to furnish a business plan for the uplift of the national broadcaster.

The meeting chaired by Senator Faisal Javed issued directives that the report on the sales and marketing team of Radio Pakistan should be presented in the next three days.

Chairman Standing Committee Faisal Javed suggested the PBC could efficiently use its buildings to generate revenue. He appreciated the professionalism of Radio Pakistan's employees as well as and their adoption of digital technology and the latest gadgets.

He asked the Radio management to improve the signal of medium wave transmission so that the listeners could benefit from its broadcast.

He said Radio Pakistan could prove to be an information platform for the entire route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The Chairman said Radio Pakistan had also a legacy of live cricket commentary and it should rediscover the same by hiring the best people in the field. He said this could prove to be an important source of revenue for the organization.

The standing committee directed Radio Pakistan to start a Tajweed Quran program from next Monday.It also asked the organization to ensure timely payment of salaries, hiring and pensions to its employees.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar said that there was need to promote national narrative in Balochistan and Radio Pakistan could play an effective role in this regard if its transmission covered entire the province.

He also demanded that Khuzdar radio Station should be upgraded.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that state electronic media was responsible for character building of the new generation, and it should improve the quality of its content and air programmes on civic issues like health and children. She regretted that no content was being broadcast for children on the radio.

On the occasion, the committee members highlighted the significance of the PBC and stressed that its content and transmission should be further improved.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen said the government would have to give a bailout package to the organization to clear its current liabilities. She mentioned that the state broadcasters nowhere in the world made profits rather they were supported by the governments.

Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar gave a detailed briefing to the committee about the working of Radio Pakistan. She said "We are moving from analogue to digitalization for which a digital migration policy has been prepared." She said this project to be completed in three phases would cost Rs 4 billion .

The project would be executed after the approval of the cabinet and provision of requisite funds, she said.

The meeting was attended by Senators Pir Sabir Shah, Tahir Bazinjo, Sajjad Turi, Rubina Khalid and Maulana Attaur Rehman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Senate Balochistan World Technology Business Same Khuzdar Media From Government Cabinet Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Haider’s century guides Pakistan to thumping win ..

3 minutes ago

PSM losses over Rs60 million per day: Mian Zahid H ..

11 minutes ago

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airs ..

21 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar

18 minutes ago

MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer a ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.