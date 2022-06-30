UrduPoint.com

Senate Committee Briefed On Future Developments At PQA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Senate Committee briefed on future developments at PQA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Senator Rubina Khalid was briefed on Thursday regarding the future developments at the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) during a meeting of the Senate Committee at PQA here.

Senator Rubina Khalid chaired the meeting while Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Abida Azeem, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan and others along with Chairman PQA Syed Hassan Nasir Shah and other members of the management of PQA were also present, said a statement.

Further, the Committee was informed that PQA has a free women hospital, which has one of the best facilities. Moreover, the efforts of the Chairman PQA were also appreciated in having a gender diverse workforce which was also the remarks of the Committee when they visited a multinational company at PQA.

The Chairman PQA mentioned that PQA is also working on the infrastructure by constructing a three way road.

The Committee was also briefed about the rehabilitation and upgradation and dualization of PQA main access road from T-junction National Highway to Ghaggar Phattak.

The Committee was further apprised about Planning & Development division functions which consisted of preparation and updation of PQA master plan followed with allottment, demarcation of industrial and commercial plots.

It was also informed that the PQA is making positive progress which was appreciated by the members of the Committee.

