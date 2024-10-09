Open Menu

Senate Committee Calls For Overhauling Medical Fees, MDCAT System

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti chaired the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) on Wednesday at Parliament House.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the non-rebate of the annual fee for medical students in Islamabad.

It was briefed that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) should ensure that private colleges were not allowed, as per law, to increase fees during mid-career.

Additionally, private colleges should give a 4 percent or 2 percent discount on payment of a lump sum fee.

Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui highlighted instances of annual fee increases during mid-career by several private medical colleges.

The Committee directed the PMDC to submit a report in two weeks regarding whether private colleges increase the annual fee during the course, with a focus on rebates on the annual fee. The Committee also constituted a sub-committee under the convener ship of Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan to discuss the issue in detail.

Furthermore, the Committee was briefed on the alleged leak of the MDCAT exam paper held on September 22, 2024.

Officials of the PMDC stated that six questions were found at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University and the same number was recommended by the PMDC.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, PM Coordinator for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, reiterated that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has initiated a probe into the matter and no leakage was found.

However, it was noted that the MDCAT paper was more difficult in one or two provinces compared to others. Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman of the Committee, voiced strong concerns about the existing MDCAT system. He urged the PMDC to implement an IT-based solution to reduce human intervention, emphasizing that the future of students depends on this exam.

He called for strict measures against alleged malpractice and stated that the PMDC's current system is outdated. The committee directed the PMDC to develop a new IT-based system within three months.

Senators Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui, Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan,Prime Minister Coordinator for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Secretary for NHSR&C Nadeem Mahbub,President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Rizwan Taj and other concerned officials were present.

