Senate Committee calls for transparent, fair recruitment process in Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Railways, chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, convened on Friday at the Parliament House to review key issues and developments within Pakistan Railways.

At the outset of the meeting, Senator Shahadat Awan raised concerns about the recruitment process for constables in Pakistan Railways. He pointed out that the advertisement for recruitment had been posted only on the Pakistan Railways website, potentially limiting its outreach. Senator Awan emphasized the importance of publishing the advertisement in various newspapers at the provincial level to ensure maximum participation.

Additionally, he expressed concerns about the decision to fill police posts on a temporary basis, stressing that such appointments should ideally be made on a permanent basis. The Secretary of Railways clarified that the recruitment process was in line with the Federal cabinet’s decision to make contractual appointments. He further informed the committee that the advertisement had been published in two newspapers, and that only the initial screening of applications had been completed. The process is scheduled to be finalized by February 17, 2025.

The Chairman of the Committee proposed a series of measures to ensure fairness and transparency in the recruitment process. The committee unanimously passed the following key recommendations which include temporarily halting the ongoing recruitment process and re-advertising vacancies in local newspapers across all four provinces to ensure broader participation.

Retaining the eligibility of candidates who passed the initial screening while also giving new applicants the opportunity to apply.

Establishing examination centers at each provincial headquarters for testing and interviews to facilitate participation by local candidates. Additionally, including the remaining 250 vacant seats in the fresh advertisement, thereby filling all 500 positions in one recruitment cycle, rather than splitting them into two phases. Implementing the federal cabinet’s directions regarding contract-based appointments for police posts and presenting the minutes of that decision in the next committee meeting. The possibility of appointing permanent employees to these posts will also be considered.

The committee also underscored the importance of allocating a significant portion of the budget to the maintenance of trains and railway tracks, to improve service quality and ensure the safety of passengers.

Due to the Senate session, the meeting deferred the agenda points to the next meeting. The meeting was attended by Senators Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Dost Ali Jessar, and Shahadat Awan, as well as the Secretary of Railways, the Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police, and senior officials from relevant departments.