Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works concluded its two-day session in Peshawar on Friday, focusing on the progress and future roadmap of key federal and provincial housing projects.

Chaired by Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, the meeting was attended by members of the committee, relevant stakeholders, and senior officials from housing authorities.

A key highlight of the session was the committee’s visit to the PHA-F Residencia Housing Project in Surizai, a joint venture between the PHA Foundation (Federal) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department aimed at delivering affordable and quality housing.

During the visit, the chairman stressed the urgency of securing remaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the KP Environmental Protection Agency and the KP Forest Department to avoid project delays.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress so far and emphasized the need for transparency and timely completion.

The chairman was briefed on the project's scope, development status, and strategic plans.

Officials informed that the 8,500-kanal master plan had been approved by PHA KP on October 3, 2023 and that land disputes with the Talaband community had been amicably resolved, ensuring the allocation of 168 plots to affected residents.

Technical groundwork—including topographic surveys, geotechnical analysis, electrical resistivity, and seismic risk assessments—has been completed.

Phase 1, Block A, which comprises 2,510 residential units and a commercial front, has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 43.7 billion.

Construction is actively progressing, with M/s Abid Construction handling the development of the main boulevard and associated infrastructure.

Additional work includes the establishment of a police station, a temporary security checkpoint, and the tendering process for grey structures, boundary walls, the main gate, and permanent checkpoints. Project supervision is being conducted by M/s Mehndarat Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

The visit concluded with an on-site inspection of Block A, the commercial area, and the main service corridor, followed by in-depth discussions with the project team.