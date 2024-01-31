Senate Committee Discusses Amendment Bill 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The Senate's Standing Committee on Law and
Justice on Wednesday discussed the Constitution Amendment Bill 2024 (Amendment of Article 51)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Senate's Standing Committee on Law and
Justice on Wednesday discussed the Constitution Amendment Bill 2024 (Amendment of Article 51).
The bill was introduced by senators Kauda Babar, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Naseebullah Bazai, Sana Jamali, and Danesh Kumar in the Senate on January 1.
Senator Danesh Kumar told the committee, which met Senator Ali Zafar in the chair, that the Constitution designated ten reserved seats for non-Muslims in the National Assembly, with the entire country as the constituency.
"This unrestricted geographical allocation allows political parties to nominate candidates freely, resulting in disproportionate representation favoring populous provinces," he added.
The proposed amendment, he said, "seeks to rectify this by ensuring a minimum of one seat is allocated to each province, addressing the existing disparity".
Following thorough discussions, the committee members unanimously supported the amendment, deeming it fair and equitable.
In response to legal concerns raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza on the matter, the chairman directed the Law Ministry and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to find out a way forward and also provide details of previous efforts to amend Article 51 of the Constitution.
Earlier, the members congratulated Senator Sania Nishtar for her appointment as the CEO of GAVI and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayyed on his election as Vice President of IPU's Human Rights Body.
The meeting was attended by senators Kamran Murtaza, Farooq Hamid Naek, Danesh Kumar and Walid Iqbal, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Law.
Recent Stories
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'
Protests called off at Peru's Machu Picchu: minister
Arrests as French farmers close in on Paris
Conducive environment must for candidates preparing for general elections: Pak ..
NADRA, NIMC strengthen identity related services through partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord8 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments8 minutes ago
-
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-468 minutes ago
-
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid8 minutes ago
-
Conducive environment must for candidates preparing for general elections: Pakistan Muslim League- ..8 minutes ago
-
NADRA, NIMC strengthen identity related services through partnership8 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of attack incidents on election offices8 minutes ago
-
History of KP police full of sacrifices, gallantry: CM8 minutes ago
-
Over 3.6 mln Rawalpindi voters to elect representatives for 7 NA, 14 PA seats8 minutes ago
-
Zmarak Achakzai Calls on ECP, Government to address firing incident targeting ANP Workers8 minutes ago
-
IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas1 hour ago
-
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections1 hour ago