Senate Committee expresses displeasure over increasing deficit of universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology in its meeting on Thursday, expressed strong displeasure over the increasing deficit of universities across the country and difficulty in running day to day affairs of the country.

The Committee observed that Higher education is being gravely neglected and it will have serious consequences for the country.

The Committee recommended that Rs 21 billion in addition to the allocated Rs. 59 billion for Higher Education Commission be released before June 2020 as one-time payment or in piecemeal.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Sassui Palijo, Gianchand, Syed Sabir Shah, Secretary Science and Technology and officials from Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Regarding mapping of research activities in the country, the Secretary told the Committee that there are 164 Research and Development departments in universities and 67 other similar institutes across the country making it 231 in total.

However, the data is still being collected and the number is subject to change. 17,547 researchers are registered with PASTECH and there are 129,000 MS and PhD scholars.

The Committee appreciated the work done and called for coordinated work with Higher Education Commission as isolated efforts will not help.

The matter of registering patents within and outside the country was also discussed and the Committee recommended reducing the hiccups in the process which is time consuming and burdensome.

While briefing the Committee about issuance of guidelines for random drug screening tests that would enable universities to make their campuses smoke and drug free, the Committee was told by HEC that awareness campaigns are underway and students are encouraged to identify people who are involved in drugs to take steps for their social inclusion. It was told that at present, only drug addicts are being reached out for screening and rehabilitation.

A proper policy would be needed to initiate and approve random screening of people and would need more human resource as well as testing labs.

While discussing the issue of how to stop more people from becoming addicts while at university the Committee was told that HEC has a zero tolerance to drugs and has directed the universities to work to ensure drug free campuses and campaigns are being arranged in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The Committee suggested conducting random drug screening, signing MoUs with NGOs, making it part of curricula, using peer group influence and to reach to the origin and first source of drug trafficking to root out the issue.

It was also decided to call Anti Narcotic Force officials in the next meeting to hear their viewpoint and the progress so far on the issue.