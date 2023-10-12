Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change has called for more coordinated and comprehensive measures for protection of Mangrove forests along the coastline of Pakistan and exploring its economic potential for the benefit of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change has called for more coordinated and comprehensive measures for protection of Mangrove forests along the coastline of Pakistan and exploring its economic potential for the benefit of the country.

The meeting of the senate committee to review measures for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves, and discuss future outlook and way forward was held here during visit of WWF Wetland Center the other day. Chairperson Senator Seemee Ezdi chaired the meeting that was attended by Senator Khalida Ateeb, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Keshoo Bai and Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand.

The committee chairperson Senator Seemee Ezdi expressed concerns about the challenges encountered to Mangroves forests on coastal line of Pakistan particularly deterioration of the Indus Delta region due to sea intrusion, coastline erosion and deforestation of mangrove forest.

Speaking to media persons at the occasion she said that the mangrove forests are not only natural habitat and hatchery and breeding ground of several species of marine life but it serves as a defense line against cyclones and Tsunamis.

She noted that Mangroves absorb three to four fold more Carbon as compared to other species of the trees and it may contribute significantly in earning valuable foreign exchange in shape of Carbon credits.

She also appreciated joint measures of WWF Pakistan, Sindh Forest Department and other partners during last 10 years for Mangroves conservation and protection of marine ecosystem in Indus Delta region. The upper house committee underscored the need of further measures by all the relevant departments and ministries for dealing with issue of encroachments over the wetland areas and disposal of untreated water that was causing destruction of mangrove forest cover.

Senator Humayun Mohmand highlighted the financial aspects of Mangrove conservation and proposed to promote it as an industry. Mangrove forest grown over a single hector has potential to earn thousands of dollars while conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves area could earn Pakistan billions of dollars annually through marine fisheries, sea food exports, creation of livelihood opportunities and resources for local communities as well as Carbon credits, he observed.

Director General WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan, Senior Manager Conservation WWF-P Altaaf Sheikh and Chief Conservator Sindh Forest Department Riaz Ahmed Waggan briefed the committee about measures taken for rehabilitation and conservation of mangrove forests along the coastline of Pakistan, achievements made so far in the regard and challenges encountered.

Hammad Khan briefed the committee on the climate vulnerability of Pakistan and shared that ecologically, mangrove forests are the top habitat for biodiversity as it creates a defense system against natural disasters such as Tsunami, cyclones and sea storms.

He informed that the mangrove forest cover that was reduced to less than 86 thousand hectors in 2005 has grown to over 200,000 hectors in 2020 owing to joint efforts by the stakeholders. He pointed out land reclamation along the shore, reduced water flows and silt in the delta and disposal of untreated sewerage both domestic and industrial in the sea as major threats to conservation efforts.

Altaaf Sheikh provided the committee with a detailed overview of WWF programs in Pakistan currently working on 18 different landscapes in Pakistan from mountains to mangroves.

Sheikh also shared that the Indus Delta is 5th largest arid ecosystem and hosts 7th largest mangrove forest in the world. He described the socioeconomic aspects of the Indus Delta and shared that the delta contributes 98% of shrimp catch and more than 77% of marine fish catch. Besides sea intrusion and soil erosion, clearing of mangrove forest land for commercial use has worsened deforestation leading to loss of biodiversity, he noted.

Riaz Ahmed Waggan, discussed the role of forest department in the conservation of Mangroves and its future outlook, including environmental and economic benefits. He said that mangrove cover has been extended to 240000 hectors and it was acknowledged as a significant achievement in result of human made intervention.

Sindh has started earning Carbon credits from Mangrove forestation while local communities were also being provided with financial assistance and incentives and awareness about protection and conservation of Mangrove.