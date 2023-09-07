Senate committee for reinforcement of framework, implementation by KoFHA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, on Thursday, directed Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA) for reinforcement of legal framework and strengthening the implementation of the given mandate for achieving the core objectives of the authority.

The chairperson of the standing committee Senator Rubina Khalid while presiding over the meeting, also directed the officials concerned to improve coordination with other relevant agencies working in the sector and ensure the implementation of minimum wages of workers set by the Federal government.

The meeting of the upper house committee was attended by members of the committee Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Muhammad Akram and Senator Dost Muhammad Khan as well as Managing Director KoFHA Syed Masood Ahmed Rizvi and other officers of the authority.

The committee was briefed on functions, performance, financial status and revenue generation, and issues being faced by KoFHA.

The chairperson and committee members expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of the authority noted that KoFHA had failed to exert its authority with regard to controlling unlicensed fishing activities in its jurisdiction, starting auctions at the harbour and facilitation of export-oriented business activities.

The chairperson proposed the officials to frame a clear plan of action with defined functions and powers and implementation mechanism for ensuring the licensing of fishing vessels besides utilizing modern technology and also to improve coordination with Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and other stakeholders.

She also directed to summon the secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs and other relevant organizations in the next meeting on KoFHA to have a complete overview.

On the issue of minimum wages of workers, the committee instructed that being a federal government entity KoFHA should ensure implementation of the minimum wages fixed by the federal government to provide relief to labourers working with the authority.

Senator Rubina Khalid, stressing on merit and performance-based promotions said that vacant posts in the authority must be filled while following the rules and procedures and daily wage employees serving with the authority should be given a fair chance of participating in the recruitment process. She also called for extending every possible support to daily wage and contract employees in the fresh recruitment within the ambit of governing laws and rules.

Nisar Khuhro observed that it seems that affairs of the authority were being run in a free-for-all manner. He urged the need for measures to establish the writ of authority, improve its performance and explore the huge potential of fisheries and seafood.

The members of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs also visited a seafood processing unit at Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA) and inspected its various sections to review the complete process from grading to packing and storage of different seafood items.