Senate committee for urgent measures to initiate Karachi Circular Railway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Railways, reaffirming its full commitment to completion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, on Tuesday urged all stakeholders, especially the Government of Sindh, to take urgent and serious measures in this regard.

The Committee, according to a statement issued here, expressed dissatisfaction over persistent delays and noted that the project is not just a provincial scheme but a national imperative and no further delays could be afforded as continued inaction threatens the viability of a project critical for Karachi’s urban transport needs.

The meeting convened in Karachi to review the progress of the long-awaited Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project was presided over by its chairman Jam Saifullah Khan while the committee members, Senators Nasir Mehmood, Dost Ali Jeesar, Dost Muhammad Khan and Ashraf Ali Jatoi, and Secretary and Chairman Railway Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, CEO Amir Ali Baloch, other senior railway officers and representatives of Sindh Mass Transit Authority attended.

The Committee was informed that the 43.13 km KCR project, included in the CPEC framework in 2016 and approved by ECNEC for US$ 1.97 billion in 2017, remains stalled. Despite a revised feasibility submitted by the Government of Sindh in April 2023, approval is still pending from the Chinese side.

The pending transfer of right-of-way (ROW) from Pakistan Railways to the Sindh Government was cited as a major bottleneck, contributing to escalating costs. The Project Director stressed the need for Federal support in finalizing the framework agreement, while the Secretary Railways clarified that land transfer is procedurally tied to the completion of feasibility studies, environmental approvals, and transparent contractor selection.

The Ministry assured full cooperation once these requirements are met.

However, the Committee took serious notice of the lack of proactive follow-up by the KCR team and the Sindh Government in fulfilling these preconditions. It observed a worrying lack of urgency and ownership, which continues to delay a project of immense public utility.

The Chairman assured full support from the Committee and the Ministry of Railways but reminded the provincial government that it bears the Primary responsibility to complete all legal, technical, and procedural requirements under the applicable rules.

The Committee further directed the submission of a comprehensive cost breakdown, including per-kilometer construction cost and segment-wise estimates. Given the high projected costs, it was recommended that the financial model be reviewed and, if necessary, fresh feasibility studies conducted to ensure transparency and value for money.

During a field visit from Karachi City Station to Wazir Mansion, Committee members reviewed the ground situation and noted with concern the slow pace of physical progress. They reiterated that Karachi’s worsening traffic congestion and population growth demand an urgent and modern mass transit solution like the KCR.

In addition to the KCR project, the Committee was briefed on other ongoing railway initiatives. The committee members appreciated the overall performance of Pakistan Railways under Secretary Mazhar Ali Shah and commended the railway staff posted in Balochistan, acknowledging their dedication in a challenging security environment.