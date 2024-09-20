- Home
- Pakistan
- Senate Committee for urgent reforms to address BISP's structural, human resource challenges
Senate Committee For Urgent Reforms To Address BISP's Structural, Human Resource Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety in a meeting held here on Thursday highlighted the need for urgent reforms to address the structural and human resource challenges within the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Senator Jan Muhammad, the Committee expressed its utmost displeasure at the non-representation from the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the BISP Board.
The Ministry clarified that the BISP Act of 2010 does not mandate province-wise quotas for the appointment of member(s) of its Board.
Currently, there are three (03) private members from Sindh and one (01) from Punjab.
The Committee stressed on the fact that Balochistan, due to its population and redressal of the issues, must have one board member and called for a resolution to ensure equitable representation from all the provinces.
Moreover, the Committee recommended that the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety may also be made a part of the Board.
Upon reviewing the sanctioned strength of the programme, the Committee observed that 126 positions at BISP headquarters and 1,037 positions in the provinces have remained vacant.
In this regard the breakdown of sanctioned positions in Balochistan and the status of deputationists in consequence to the banned recruitments.
It was further apprised that, no employee appointed on deputation basis was/is absorbed nor was/is allowed to work in contradiction to the deputation policy.
The Committee also noted significant flaws in the mechanism of disbursement of funds for the province of Balochistan, further highlighting the fact that, not all the districts and tehsils are registered with BISP.
The Ministry briefed that 480,000 families are benefiting from the program, however, identified challenges such as unregistered families due to the non-provision of citizen national identity cards remain an obstacle to add more beneficiaries to the program.
Moreover, concerns were raised about the disbursement methods, with reports of long queues and mistreatment of elderly women during cash collections.
The Committee suggested adopting more efficient, transparent, and digitized disbursement methods, advocating for the removal of third party agents in the process.
At present, the beneficiaries of the BISP stand at 9.3 million families, amid calls for additional government financing to satisfy expanding demand.
The Committee expressed it's displeasure on the absence of Senator Sania Nishtar, led to the deferment of the Bill titled “The Pakistan Ehsaas Targeted Subsidies (Riayat) Program Bill 2023” for further discussion.
The session was attended by Senator Abdul Shakoor, Senator Dost Ali Jeesar, Senator Nasir Mehmood, and Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, along with senior representatives from the Ministry and BISP.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Damage minimized this year due to early warnings in flood-prone areas: Romina21 minutes ago
-
CS reviews development schemes: Emphasizes timely utilization of budget31 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment to be made after consensus of major political parties: Senator41 minutes ago
-
Home delivery service of NOC to be started soon at BFC: ACC1 hour ago
-
DG SPD confers distinguished service medals upon 35 eminent scientists, engineers1 hour ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary directs to promote Punjabi culture2 hours ago
-
Consultation underway for judicial, constitutional reforms: Barrister Aqeel2 hours ago
-
Man killed by brother in domestic dispute2 hours ago
-
Sindh Excise dept to start 2nd phase of issuance of premium numbers from Oct 122 hours ago
-
Psychological test of ICT Police officers conducted2 hours ago
-
International conference on mental health commences at Hazara University2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to work with China for shared prosperity, global peace: President Zardari2 hours ago