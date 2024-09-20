ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety in a meeting held here on Thursday highlighted the need for urgent reforms to address the structural and human resource challenges within the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Senator Jan Muhammad, the Committee expressed its utmost displeasure at the non-representation from the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the BISP Board.

The Ministry clarified that the BISP Act of 2010 does not mandate province-wise quotas for the appointment of member(s) of its Board.

Currently, there are three (03) private members from Sindh and one (01) from Punjab.

The Committee stressed on the fact that Balochistan, due to its population and redressal of the issues, must have one board member and called for a resolution to ensure equitable representation from all the provinces.

Moreover, the Committee recommended that the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety may also be made a part of the Board.

Upon reviewing the sanctioned strength of the programme, the Committee observed that 126 positions at BISP headquarters and 1,037 positions in the provinces have remained vacant.

In this regard the breakdown of sanctioned positions in Balochistan and the status of deputationists in consequence to the banned recruitments.

It was further apprised that, no employee appointed on deputation basis was/is absorbed nor was/is allowed to work in contradiction to the deputation policy.

The Committee also noted significant flaws in the mechanism of disbursement of funds for the province of Balochistan, further highlighting the fact that, not all the districts and tehsils are registered with BISP.

The Ministry briefed that 480,000 families are benefiting from the program, however, identified challenges such as unregistered families due to the non-provision of citizen national identity cards remain an obstacle to add more beneficiaries to the program.

Moreover, concerns were raised about the disbursement methods, with reports of long queues and mistreatment of elderly women during cash collections.

The Committee suggested adopting more efficient, transparent, and digitized disbursement methods, advocating for the removal of third party agents in the process.

At present, the beneficiaries of the BISP stand at 9.3 million families, amid calls for additional government financing to satisfy expanding demand.

The Committee expressed it's displeasure on the absence of Senator Sania Nishtar, led to the deferment of the Bill titled “The Pakistan Ehsaas Targeted Subsidies (Riayat) Program Bill 2023” for further discussion.

The session was attended by Senator Abdul Shakoor, Senator Dost Ali Jeesar, Senator Nasir Mehmood, and Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, along with senior representatives from the Ministry and BISP.