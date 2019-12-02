Senate Committee holds public hearing

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice led by its Chairman Senator Mohammad Javed Abbasi on Monday held a public hearing to take input from lawyers , students and other segments of the society on important constitutional matters include creation of new provinces, at a hotel here on Monday.

Senator Mohammad Javed Abbasi in his concluding marks on the occasion said that the participants have presented their valuable suggestions before the members of the Senate Standing Committee.

He said that the inputs we received in the public hearing are very important for us and it was an excellent experience to directly interact with the people on such important issues.

Other members of the Senate Committee include Senator Ghous Mohammad Khan, Senator Musadiq Masood Malik, Senator Walid Iqbal and Senator Sana Jamali were also present on the occasion.

Speaking about the public hearing, Senator Javed Abbasi said that suggestions were sought on the matters of creation of new provinces, increase in the seats in the National and provincial assemblies and fixation of age for a labour in the light of child labour laws.

He appreciated all the participants for sharing their viewpoint in the public hearing with open heart.

He informed that earlier in the day (Monday) the Committee members have met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The response of the Sindh chief minister was very good, Senator Javed Abbasi added.

He said that the Committee will also meet with the Chief minister Balochistan in the next few days.

He told a questioner that the Committee is determined to submit its report about inputs of public hearings to the Senate with in a month.