Senate Committee lauds NUST’s role in driving innovation and national development

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology has acknowledged the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) as a vital engine of innovation and national progress during its visit to the university on September 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology has acknowledged the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) as a vital engine of innovation and national progress during its visit to the university on September 24.

The delegation, led by Chairman Senator Kamil Ali Agha, underscored the importance of higher education institutions in shaping Pakistan’s scientific and technological future.

Accompanied by Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Senator Muhammad Aslam Abro and Senator Husna Bano, the committee reviewed NUST’s knowledge ecosystem, initiatives, and accomplishments.

The discussions centered on strengthening the link between academic outcomes and national priorities, expanding educational access, and improving quality standards to meet emerging challenges.

The senators also visited the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), where they received a detailed briefing on NUST’s innovation-driven ecosystem and its pioneering contributions in artificial intelligence, agritech, fintech, and other advanced sectors.

Rector NUST, Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif, welcomed the committee, remarking that the visit “marks the beginning of a new dawn, one that opens avenues for deeper patronage from the Senate, and together we can take it further from here.”

He emphasized that universities cannot move forward without sustained government support and investment in cutting-edge technologies.

The dialogue further highlighted NUST’s commitment to bridging educational disparities by integrating students from underdeveloped and remote areas of Pakistan. Senators particularly commended NUST’s Balochistan campus, describing it as a “bridge of opportunity” for promoting national integration and peace through education.

Concluding the visit, the committee praised NUST’s achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the university’s mission of academic excellence, innovation, and national service.