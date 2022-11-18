Senate Committee members visits KTDMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The members of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production led by its Chairperson Khalida Ateeb here on Friday visited the Karachi Tools Dyes and Moulds Centre (KTDMC).

During its visit, the members of the Committee were briefed that the KTDMC was one of the fastest growing dies and moulds manufacturing set-up in the country and its moulds were being used in CD-70 and CD-125 moulds.

The members asked about whether KTDMC was making moulds locally or importing material from abroad, to which CEO of KTDMC Mansoor Ahmed told that previously its raw material was used to be imported but now, KTDMC was producing it locally. The Committee acknowledged the efforts of team into making it a self-sustainable entity.

The Committee was apprised that KTDMC was also setting up a sheet metal plant to further diversify its product range. Moreover, it was in the development phase of plastic moulds with KIA and Lucky motors. Further, the committee asked about different training programs to which KTDMC mentioned that we have specialized courses for all types of personals and the target was training of about 300 students per year so that professionals add value to the overall industry.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of KTDMC of locally providing texturing and other moulds and dies services to different industries in Pakistan which was adding to employment opportunities and GDP growth.