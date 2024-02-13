Senate Committee on Communications recommends "Mini Interchange "Rehmani Khel

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications unanimously recommended renaming the Mini Interchange "Rehmani Khel" at the CPEC road to "Shah ESA" interchange, responding to the demands of the general public and Tehsil Local Government Paharpur, District D.I. Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Communications unanimously recommended renaming the Mini Interchange "Rehmani Khel" at the CPEC road to "Shah ESA" interchange, responding to the demands of the general public and Tehsil Local Government Paharpur, District D.I. Khan.

Chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha at the Parliament House, the Senate Communications Committee discussed the resolution passed on 30-08-2023 during the Tehsil Paharpur Session. The committee approved the proposal, emphasizing the sentiments of the general public attached to renowned saint Shah Esa (R.A.) in the area, with no disputes among the community. They directed the Ministry to take appropriate measures.

In an earlier part of the meeting, the committee addressed the urgent appeal to transfer the project from the B & A Department to NHA Pakistan. The public petition, presented by Malak Abdul Qayum Mosa Khail, highlighted corruption in the mega project involving the construction and expansion of Digri Shabozai to Taunsa Sharif (N-70 to N 55 - length 175 km - Balochistan and 65 km - Punjab).

Ministry officials explained to the committee that NHA lacked the financial resources for the federalization of any new road, even for operation and maintenance of its existing road network.

The committee debated that if NHA desires to take up the project, it would only be possible on a Deposit Work basis, requiring consent from the Provincial Governments of Balochistan and Punjab, along with the transfer of requisite funds and conditional NOCs from concerned provincial departments.

Consequently, the committee deferred the matter, instructing the summoning of concerned provincial departments to brief on the project works as per the NHA code.

The committee also received a briefing on the NHA Hyderabad-Sukkar Motorway Project, a crucial stretch for the completion of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM). Officials stated that the project, spanning 306 KM with a 6-lane fenced motorway, 15 interchanges, and 5 service stations on each side, is a top priority for the Government and National Highway Authority (NHA). Anticipating acceleration with the formation of the new government, the committee was briefed on the revised project cost of PKR 308.194 billion. The matter was deferred for further deliberation and report.

The consideration of criteria for the construction of interchanges and right of way on motorways was also deferred. The committee chairman emphasized that the matter pertains to policy-making and should be deferred until the formation of the new government.

The meeting was attended by Senators Shamim Afridi, Danesh Kumar, and Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, included representatives from attached departments.