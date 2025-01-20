Senate Committee On Power Discusses NTDC Restructuring
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM
The Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, on Monday deliberated on a public petition filed by the General Secretary of the All-Pakistan NTDC Engineering Association (APNEA)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, on Monday deliberated on a public petition filed by the General Secretary of the All-Pakistan NTDC Engineering Association (APNEA).
The petition addressed the government’s proposed steps to wind up or trifurcate the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) into smaller units.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Power briefed the Committee on the NTDC restructuring plan aimed at enhancing efficiency. He explained that NTDC engineers would remain with the National Grid Company to oversee internal operations, while project execution and energy infrastructure development would be managed by a separate government-approved entity.
During the meeting, Senator Mohsin Aziz questioned the benefits of separating WAPDA, noting that tangible improvements for consumers remain elusive.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Power acknowledged challenges, including the generation-transmission disconnect, and agreed that transmission is not the sole issue.
Committee members expressed concerns over high electricity costs and recommended a briefing from WAPDA on its future direction.
The Committee was informed that discussions with five Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had concluded, with operations ceasing as of September 30.
One IPP was transferred to government ownership, while the remaining four were shut down.
Bagasse pricing was aligned with imported coal due to the absence of a notified price, and dollar-indexation mechanisms were eliminated. A fixed price of Rs 4,000 per 100 units of bagasse was set. Senator Aziz requested details on the remaining projects at the next meeting.
Senator Aziz raised concerns about the privatization of power entities and its impact on efficiency. The Secretary Power highlighted that better-performing companies, including IESCO, FESCO, and GEPCO, were slated for privatization, with improvements in recovery rates and loss reductions already noted. Further steps await a financial advisor’s analysis.
The Committee also reviewed CEO and management appointments in DISCOs, noting the absence of an age limit for these roles. The Secretary confirmed that existing boards were informed of their tenures’ conclusion and that new boards are being appointed, with a one-month time-frame recommended for these appointments.
Senator Aziz sought details on the removal of SEPCO’s Executive Engineer over corruption charges, requesting a comprehensive report within 15 days.
Recent Stories
Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES
Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..
UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups
Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes
Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's de ..7 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists7 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections5 minutes ago
-
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected5 minutes ago
-
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident5 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring5 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Nawabshah road accident5 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel stresses immediate completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, resolution of canals issues, mo ..5 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution for repatriating of 23000 overseas Pakistani prisoners5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive5 minutes ago