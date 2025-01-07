Senate Committee Praises CPSP's Progress, Calls For More Focus On Research, Ethics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination held a meeting with an executive delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) on Tuesday.
The committee was represented by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Senator Ahmed Khan, Senator Anusha Rahman, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Ifran ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Liaquat Khan Tarkai, Senator Humayun Mohmand and Senator Masroor Ahsan.
The committee praised CPSP's progress and achievements and highlighted grey areas such as ethics of medical professionals, quantity and quality of research being done in medical field and lack of proper check on private medical colleges.
Chairman of the committee Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti praised CPSP's progress and said that the committee was ready to facilitate the college to unlock more potential and gain improvement in grey areas.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui while praising the college of being few public institutions who are working exceptionally good, highlighted that apart from focusing on Post Graduate quality, the college should explore ways to improve the under graduate education as well and in this regard the senator extended the committee's platform for doing so.
Speaking about the ethics of the medical professionals, Senator Anusha Rahman highlighted that every Doctor except few are opting C-section operations which is not only unethical but inhumane as well. She urged the college to work more in the medical ethics of the Doctors.
Similarly Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand raised the issue of lack of research orientation in medical professionals.
He urged the college management to do more to introduce the research trend in medical professionals.
The delegation of CPSP, represented by Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. M. Amir Khan, Prof. Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi, Prof. Abdullah Muttaqi, Prof. Irshad Waheed and others, assured the committee of strong mechanism on ethics education.
The delegation also requested the committee for their facilitation to get access in medical institutions of Gulf countries, which was assured by the committee.
